Downtown SF businesses hope for monster boost from Halloween 'entertainment zone' event

Downtown San Francisco businesses are gearing up for "Nightmare on Front Street," hoping the Halloween 'entertainment zone' event will help the area continue to creep back.

Downtown SF businesses hope for monster boost from Halloween event Downtown San Francisco businesses are gearing up for "Nightmare on Front Street," hoping the Halloween 'entertainment zone' event will help the area continue to creep back.

Downtown SF businesses hope for monster boost from Halloween event Downtown San Francisco businesses are gearing up for "Nightmare on Front Street," hoping the Halloween 'entertainment zone' event will help the area continue to creep back.

Downtown SF businesses hope for monster boost from Halloween event Downtown San Francisco businesses are gearing up for "Nightmare on Front Street," hoping the Halloween 'entertainment zone' event will help the area continue to creep back.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With just days to go until Halloween, staff at Royal Exchange are getting ready.

The bar in San Francisco's downtown is one of several that will participate in the city's "Nightmare on Front Street" on Thursday.

The event is a part of the city's recently launched 'entertainment zone' initiative, which is aimed at reviving downtown.

"We do some beer out of the window here too. Special drinks that we're going to be doing just for those specific events," Royal Exchange manager Chris Milioto said.

LIST: 2024 Halloween events happening across Bay Area

Milioto says the bar also participated in the city's Oktoberfest 'entertainment zone' event last month, which thousands attended.

Milioto says after Oktoberfest's success, Royal Exchange is excited for the new Halloween version too.

They're even bringing in extra staff for the expected influx of people.

VIDEO: Thousands attend SF's Oktoberfest on Front, 1st entertainment zone in CA

Oktoberfest on Front, the first entertainment zone event in California took place in San Francisco's Front Street on Friday.

Before the pandemic, the streets around Royal Exchange would have been filled with people as soon as the workday ended.

But with the rise of remote work and just fewer people downtown in general, Milioto says events like Nightmare on Front Street are needed to help bring people back into the area.

"It builds a lot of new customer base as well," he said. "Folks that maybe live a couple blocks farther away and come out for these kind of events. Maybe they didn't know we were here."

That excitement is also extending beyond Front Street and downtown San Francisco.

At Cliff's Variety in the city's Castro neighborhood, owner Terry Asten Bennett says the new entertainment zones have benefits for businesses all over San Francisco.

MORE: SF considering 4 new areas to be designated as 'entertainment zones' for special events

"The decorations are still selling," Bennett said. "Costume parts are still selling. I'm almost wiped out of makeup."

Thanks to a recently passed state law, 'Nightmare on Front Street' attendees will be able to drink alcohol inside the 'entertainment zone's' specific area.

Given their history of success, Milioto hopes the Halloween version is just the second of many more to come.

"We're looking forward to more events like that, just got to get the area a little more vibrant again," Milioto said.

"Nightmare on Front Street" will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and also feature live music, Halloween games, and costume contests. It will cover a block of Front Street between California and Sacramento.