Preliminary 3.7 earthquake strikes near Concord, USGS says

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.7 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck Concord Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was reported at around 8:49 p.m. It was downgraded from a 3.9.

It had a depth of about 8 miles.

So far, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. But viewers have called in feeling shaking in the East Bay, Fairfield, Vallejo, Pinole, San Mateo and in San Francisco.

