SailGP grand finale kicks off in San Francisco Bay this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the most visual events in the San Francisco Bay is about to kick off once again.

Competitors traveled around the world all season long and a champion will be crowned in just a few days. And you can watch it all happen live.

ABC7's Reggie Aqui talked with Taylor Canfield, the driver for Team USA. He was at Pier 80, where the SailGP Technical Site is located.

Watch the full interview in the player above.