San Bruno opens new aquatics center, funded by PG&E settlement after 2010 pipeline explosion

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- One city is taking a step forward from a tragic day 14 years ago after a gas pipeline owned by PG &E exploded in a San Bruno neighborhood, killing eight people and destroying dozens of homes. Settlement funds from the disaster have now built a new community recreation and aquatic center, which opened on Saturday.

"It's great to see a combination of all the work and all the time put in by a lot of folks," said Parks and Rec Commissioner Mike Palmer.

Palmer gave us a look inside the new San Bruno Recreation and Aquatic Center. It has three pools, a fitness center and gym -- a place to enjoy and reflect on a tragic day in the city's history.

"It's a fitting tribute," Palmer said.

On Sept. 9, 2010, a gas pipeline owned and operated by PG &E exploded in San Bruno's Crestmoor neighborhood, killing eight people, injuring dozens and damaging or destroying nearly 40 homes.

"The whole community has been devastated. The neighborhood was destroyed. People still wear the mental and physical scars of that evening," said San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina.

Medina says the new Aquatic Center is dedicated to lives lost. It is built and paid for through a $70 Million restitution settlement from PG &E.

"The old adage is something good from that devastation in 2010 has to come out of this. Behind me is exactly what that is," Medina said.

"I ran out in the front yard, and all I could see was flames in the sky," said Pamela Fornesi.

Fornesi remembers that day vividly just like her daughter in law, Tessa.

"I looked out the window. We thought a plane had come down. One friend evacuated and slept on our couch," said Tessa Mullins.

The state-of-the-art facility is the result of years of conversations with the community about how they wanted the money from PG &E to be spent.

"I think the overall project is a good way to spend the money. I think all of San Bruno can use it one way or another," Fornesi said.

City leaders say the $51 million, 49,000-square-feet building is also a testament to resilience of this community.

"San Bruno came together. We stuck together with San Bruno pride, and we rebuilt," Medina said.