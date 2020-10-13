San Bruno fire

State lawmakers review PG&E 10 years after San Bruno fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Tuesday, the mayor of San Bruno and state officials will talk about what has been learned since the deadly San Bruno pipeline disaster.

They will focus on both public utilities response to disasters like the explosion as well as how local governments can plan for catastrophes.

This year marks 10 years since the explosion and fire that killed eight people, injured 58 and destroyed 38 homes.

A PG&E natural gas pipeline ruptured, triggering an eruption that leveled a San Bruno neighborhood on September 9, 2010.

State Senator Jerry Hill organized this hearing for utility safety reforms and better accountability.



Hill will talk about what progress has been made and what more can be done to ensure safety.

The agenda for the hearing includes two sections, what lessons have been learned from this disaster and how have public utilities been able to apply those lessons.

PG&E was fined $3 million for violating the Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act in 2017.

RELATED: PG&E receives maximum sentence for 2010 San Bruno explosion

It took PG&E 95 minutes to turn off the gas that was fueling the fire.

The utility has since installed a remote shutdown system.

You can watch the hearing on the State Senate's website at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san brunoexplosionpg&esan bruno firecalifornia state senate
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN BRUNO FIRE
PG&E ordered to tour wildfire & explosion site after violating probation
Federal judge criticizes PG&E's wildfire record, demands action
Lafayette residents ready to confront PG&E over trees
San Bruno high school marching band tries to reignite legacy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
CA is getting 327K doses of Pfizer vaccine; who will get it first?
NorCal nonprofit prepares students with work readiness skills
Show More
This vaccine could reduce 'severity and mortality' of COVID-19
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. issues fines for safety violations
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
Boy celebrates birthday with city after losing both parents
More TOP STORIES News