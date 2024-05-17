SF could soon charge fees for tennis, pickleball players at some courts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- They're two of the most popular sports in San Francisco. But soon, tennis and pickleball players could be paying $5 reservation fees at around 40% of the city's courts.

"They were chosen based on geography. They're strategically dispersed to kind of minimize travel distances for players," said Tamara Barak Aparton.

Barak Aparton is a spokesperson for the city's Rec and Park Department. She says on Thursday, the agency's commission unanimously voted to recommend the fee. They say the idea behind it is to streamline court management and ensure fair access to facilities.

"People started making reservations without actually fulfilling them. So they would leave multiple courts empty despite being booked," Barak Aparton said.

The city's Rec and Parks Department says the idea to move forward with the fee stems from community feedback. But at the Presidio pickleball courts, players tell us they are against it.

"The idea is that you're now taking the public who paid for these courts, now you're going to make them pay again," said Bill Lafferty.

Lafferty plays at the Presidio Wall courts a few times a week. One of the locations that would see the fee implemented, he doesn't think the plan is fair to those that play in this area. A view shared by others we spoke with too.

"I don't know how much that's going to put in the Rec and Park treasury per year, I can't imagine it's very much money. But to me it's kind of ridiculous," said Jimbo Oakes.

Players in the Presidio tell us they enjoy playing here because of the community like atmosphere. A place they can come and socialize with friends both old and new. Many tell us they worry the reservation plan could incentivize people to stop playing here and instead go elsewhere.

"One of the big benefits here is the spontaneity being the one thing in San Francisco that you don't need to make reservations for," said Zorana Gee.

The Board of Supervisors will get the final vote of the $5 fee in the coming weeks.