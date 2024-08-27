Minor injuries reported after driver crashes into Santa Cruz Co. school bus with students on board

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver slammed head-on into a school bus with more than 40 kids on board in Santa Cruz County.

The crash happened Tuesday morning near Watsonville.

An image by the California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz shows severe front end damage to the car and fire damage to the bus.

This is an image of a car that crashed into a school bus near Watsonville, Calif. in Santa Cruz County on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. California Highway Patrol-Santa Cruz/X

Authorities say there are minor injuries to people on the bus, but it is unclear how many.

There are reports the bus was carrying students from Aptos Junior and Aptos High schools.

The driver of the car was handcuffed by police and taken to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.