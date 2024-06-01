3 suspects arrested in killing of Pleasant Hill city janitor, police say

Three people were arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old park custodian in February, Pleasant Hill police said.

Three people were arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old park custodian in February, Pleasant Hill police said.

Three people were arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old park custodian in February, Pleasant Hill police said.

Three people were arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old park custodian in February, Pleasant Hill police said.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. -- Three people were arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old park custodian in February, Pleasant Hill police said.

The victim, Santiago Jacobo of Pittsburg, was found unresponsive about 4:50 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the main parking lot of Pleasant Hill Park by his wife, who went looking for him when he didn't return home after his janitorial shift ended, police said.

Jacobo and the three suspects in his killing worked together at The Watermark at San Ramon, an assisted living facility, police said.

RELATED: Police investigating after custodian fatally stabbed in popular Pleasant Hill park

Pleasant Hill police say they've assigned all of their investigative team to solving a murder that happened in a popular park over the weekend.

Jacobo had been in a relationship with suspect Vanessa Vera-Aguilar, 24, of Antioch, while suspect Pablo Gutierrez-Morales, 31, of Concord, was pursuing a new relationship with her, police said. Also arrested was Jazmin Ruiz, 25, of Antioch. All three were accused of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Jacobo's death and the suspects to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Investigations Bureau at (925) 288-4630.