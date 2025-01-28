Should we cancel Groundhog Day? How about a weather reveal cake instead

Groundhog Day is on Sunday and is one of America's favorite meteorological traditions.

Each year, we ask a rodent whether or not he sees his shadow, and depending on these scientific results, we find out if spring will come early or if winter will linger.

However, PETA -- the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals -- wants to cancel Groundhog Day.

Instead, they'd like to replace Pennsylvania's treasured Punxsutawney Phil tradition with a "Weather Reveal" Cake. Think of it the same way expectant parents throw gender reveal parties and cut into a cake to find out if they're having a boy or a girl.

The weather reveal cake would work like this: Blue would mean six more weeks of winter and pink would indicate an early spring.

So, what's a groundhog to do every February 2? PETA recommends that Punxsutawney Phil and his family should "retire to a reputable sanctuary" instead of taking part in the annual tradition.

The news release says that this swap "would allow you to still make tourism dough while showing Phil a slice of decency."

They added, "Groundhog Day is no piece of cake" for Punxsutawney Phil. Groundhogs are shy prey animals who, when allowed, actively avoid humans."

You've seen the scene at Gobler's Knob, where Phil is front and center on stage, and people are screaming and lights from the groundhog-obsessed paparazzi are flashing.

Apparently, groundhogs do not love this kind of hoopla. Actually, they prefer to burrow and hibernate.

There's honestly one main point missing from this whole press release and that is: who gets to decide what color the cake is inside?

