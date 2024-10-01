Hundreds of veterans expected at 2nd annual Stand Down event in Santa Clara Co.

Santa Clara County is getting ready to host hundreds of men and women who have served with the second annual Stand Down event at the Fairgrounds.

Santa Clara County is getting ready to host hundreds of men and women who have served with the second annual Stand Down event at the Fairgrounds.

Santa Clara County is getting ready to host hundreds of men and women who have served with the second annual Stand Down event at the Fairgrounds.

Santa Clara County is getting ready to host hundreds of men and women who have served with the second annual Stand Down event at the Fairgrounds.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County is getting ready to host hundreds of men and women who have served.

This week, the county's Office of Veterans Services will host their second annual Stand Down event at the Fairgrounds.

The free three-day resource fair is designed to support veterans and their families.

PREVIOUS: Veterans will be connected to these key resources at Santa Clara Co.'s first 'Stand Down' event

On July 8th and 9th, more than 50 providers will offer free food, haircuts, mental services, legal services, and more to veterans at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Here's what to know.

Carissa Hardee is a Veteran Services Representative.

"It's important for us, you know, we know what's it's like to be coming out of the military and how it's important to get connected to these services right away," Hardee said.

She served as a military police officer in the Army. She went to a Stand Down event in Monterey County.

"It's kind of a full circle for me I feel like because I attended back in 2018 and now I'm helping set one up for our veterans," Hardee said.

A mobile dental clinic, free haircuts, employment, mental health, and legal services are just some of the resources available.

"Last year we had about 800 veterans, this year we're anticipating close to 2,000," Hardee said.

MORE: Discharged LGBTQ+ service members among veterans who can reapply for federal benefits

The Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded access to benefits to thousands of vets who had been considered ineligible, including some kicked out for homosexuality.

Hardee said this year the county is scaling bigger and better. For the first time at a Stand Down event in California, a "Claims Clinic" will be offered. National VA staff will be on site to help veterans file claims for disability compensation, pensions and other benefit claims.

"It can take, you know, six months on up you know for me personally I filed a claim back in February and it still hasn't been adjudicated so we know firsthand how long this whole process can take," Hardee said.

Back in June we spoke with David West, President of the California Association of County Veteran Services Officers of just how impactful this claims clinic will be.

"They're going to be sending third-party examiners to do the examinations and they're going to have what we call raters, the people who rate the claim and make decisions on claims," West said. "So hopefully we'll have a bunch of veterans who filed claims and get their decision made on the same day."

Stand Down 2024 runs from Wednesday through Friday.

"We just want our veterans to know that they are supported and that they have all these resources that they can tap into," Hardee said.

Veterans can ride VTA for free to get to the event.

Some veterans are traveling from as far as Idaho.