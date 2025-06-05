Giant trolls give environmental message in playful Bay Area garden exhibit: 'Save the Humans'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On the Peninsula, giant trolls have taken over Filoli Historic House and Garden in Woodside.

The new exhibit called "Trolls: Save the Humans" opens Saturday, June 7 and there's a buzz of excitement in the air. ABC7 News got a sneak peek.

"We're very excited here at Filoli to have the trolls here for the summer and fall," said Alexis Elias, the guest experience manager at Filoli Historic House and Garden.

It's all about one thing: getting to know the playful giant trolls.

"We have little troll passport books," said Elias. "This is Ronya Redeye. She is actually the leader. She is the leader of the trolls."

The larger-than-life trolls are bringing people together with an environmental message.

"They're here to save the planet, recycle our trash, really protect nature and protect our earth," Elias said.

The exhibit features six towering trolls nestled among Filoli's redwoods. The artist wanted it to be an adventure to get to one.

"This is Ibbi Pip. She has hung birdhouses all over the area. There is over 100 of them. She is the optimistic troll," Elias said.

The artist behind the wooden sculptures is Thomas Dambo, a Danish recycle-art activist. He constructed each of his giant trolls to teach people to rediscover nature. Each one is made out of recycled wood and materials.

"This is Kamma Can. This is the 'treasure troll.' Where we would see trash, she see's art. The message with this troll is turning trash into treasure," Elias said.

Children and adults are encouraged to touch and climb the structures.

"It's a great piece of interest for them to climb and touch and engage with," said parent Molly Matagrano.

The trolls are hidden throughout a mile-long walking path. They are reminding people to come back to nature, to love nature and to protect the planet, according to the artist.

Supporters say this exhibit has a little bit of something for everyone -- young and old.

"This is Rosa Sunfinger. She is more of the 'introverted troll.' She really likes plants. She has a green thumb. She just wants to show that even in things that are abandoned, like this smart car life, can come out of it," Elias said.

Supporters say the trolls are ambassadors for the environment and the exhibit highlights connections with nature.