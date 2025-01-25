"Do something, make changes. Take action."

Vallejo shootings of 4 year old, 2 Cal Maritime students and food truck worker put residents on edge

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo is seeing a wave of violence following the shooting of a 4-year-old earlier this month.

On Tuesday, two Cal Maritime students were hurt at a gas station in a shooting.

Then a man was shot as he was working at a food truck Thursday night. Police and paramedics were called to Marin Street and Curtola Parkway.

"I actually saw him last night as I was driving home from work, and he was out there cooking," said Paula Conley, who was born and raised in Vallejo and has long been advocating for a safer city.

"To see this happen to him is shocking and outrageous, and we shouldn't stand for this."

The shooting comes just days after two Cal Maritime Students were shot at a gas station near campus.

The school's president, Cal Maritime President Michael J. Dumont, writing in an email to staff and students:

"This devastating event has left our cadets injured, their families traumatized, and our community shaken. Both cadets are recovering from their injuries, however, one remains hospitalized."

One of the victim's sisters setting up a GoFundMe, describing what's expected to be a long road to recovery.

And in another email, the school's president with a plea.

"Given this unprovoked criminal attack on our colleagues... please remain vigilant, especially after dark, as incidents such as this one can occur suddenly and without warning - as this one did."

These shootings on the heels of this press conference last week.

Vallejo's mayor promising action to address the city's violence after a shooting earlier this month left a 4-year-old critically injured.

"We are going to be working with our chief to initiate contact with leaders in neighboring cities so that we can explore regional approaches we know this violence isn't limited to Vallejo."

"It's complete lawlessness. It's anarchy. It's out of control."

Residents like Conley saying the promises aren't enough.

"At this point, I really don't care what you have to say. Do something, make changes. Take action," she said.

We reached out to Vallejo police for more details on the investigations into these shootings and are waiting to hear back.