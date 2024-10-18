Vans partners with viral Cal sophomore to issue $100K field goal challenge to Jason Kelce

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- There is an exciting update on the UC Berkeley sophomore who is having the semester of his life.
We all remember when Daniel Villasenor kicked a $100,000 field goal during the "College GameDay" show on ESPN just two weeks ago.
You may also recall that he pulled off the field goal in his Vans -- and let's just say those shoes have seen better days.
The shoe company noticed. Vans got in touch with Villasenor and matched a $100,000 donation to hurricane victims.
Now, the company is partnering with Villasenor to issue a challenge.
"Jason Kelce, these are what I kicked in," Villasenor said in a video, holding up his pair of Vans. "Let's see if you can kick it in your Timbs to a $100K donation."
Vans even made Villasenor a pair of specialized Vans that are also cleats.