Cal student relives moment winning $100,000 at ESPN's 'College GameDay'

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The 19-year-old civil engineering student who kicked a $100,000 field goal during ESPN's "College GameDay" broadcast in Berkeley over the weekend is sharing how he pulled off the winning kick. Daniel Villasenor's family and former soccer coach are also sharing in his excitement.

"He scored a couple of what kids these days call bangers!" smiles Dario Fabian, coach of the Livermore High School Cowboys soccer team.

Fabian has fond memories from Daniel's time as captain of the team and says his leadership and determination were apparent, despite being a "quiet" teen. One instance came when Fabian was assessing players to be on junior varsity or varsity.

"He said, 'yeah, I'm going to show you!' And he did show me. This is just his attitude. He likes to be challenged and loves a challenge," Fabian said.

After getting in line before midnight on Friday to get into the GameDay broadcast, the now sophomore at Cal was selected from thousands to kick a field goal and win thousands.

"I thought there was a zero-percent chance of it happening," Daniel said.

"He called us early in the morning, maybe 5:30 and I was freaked out. Why is he calling us this early in the morning!? He hadn't told us he was going to line up or any of that, so I had no idea," his mom Soraya Villasenor said. But when she realized he was going to be on national TV, she immediately started calling family to let them in on a good news.

We asked Daniel about the moment host Pat McAfee pointed out his choice of footwear.

"These are about 100 years old, but there's a little bit of wear and tear but they still work for me!" Daniel said, pointing to his tattered Vans slip-ons. The sole of the right shoe was practically falling off.

"I specifically wore these shoes because I wasn't going to get picked, but somehow it happened," Daniel shrugged.

When his moment came, Daniel says his nerves got the best of him and the kick went too far right. Sleep-deprived and sustaining on a single donut, Daniel unexpectedly got a second chance. Up for grabs: $100,000 and $600,000 for Hurricane Helene relief.

"I better make it, I thought!" he said.

Running on adrenaline, Daniel made that second kick.

His triumph and excitement radiated through the UC campus and the television screen. Daniel pumping his arms and jumping up and down.

Mom says she went crazy.

"It just gives me chills, even if you watch it over and over again you can feel the energy come through!" she beamed.

Daniel described the moment as "just pure exhilaration and emotion." He continued to say, "I was just so happy I had to let it out somehow!"

ABC7 News asked Daniel how he was handling his 15 minutes of fame. Things like a Tweet from KNBR radio suggesting the 49ers could use a replacement kicker.

"I don't think I could handle the pressure of anything remotely close to that!" he said.

For now, he's just focusing on his last civil engineering midterm and pondering how to spend his newfound fortune.

"I still don't really know. World Cup tickets? So maybe that, and most likely tuition," Daniel said.

One thing, though, is certain.

"I'm just so grateful for everyone on the show to Pat McAfee, especially thank you for everything especially the donation to hurricane relief," Daniel said. "A big important thing I know will help a lot of people."