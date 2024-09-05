Viral artist and 49ers fan dedicates illustration to Ricky Pearsall after shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Artist Rita Carvalho's recent drawing dedicated to 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was recently shot, is getting a lot of attention.

She lives in Portugal and is a die-hard 49ers fan. She went viral in 2022 for drawing a picture of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo every day until he was traded. It lasted 404 days.

She even came to the Bay Area for a game last year.

When Carvalho heard about rookie Ricky Pearsall being shot in the chest, she knew she had to draw something. Her illustration says "Ricky Get Well Soon."

There was an immense feeling of relief and excitement among the 49ers Tuesday both on the practice field and in the locker room.

"I was able to build this great community of the 49ers fans with my page, and I think that it's a place where I can express the good and the bad," she said. "So I think it was a way of me showing my love, my support, and also for his fans to come to my page and to just use my drawing to show also their love and their support, and that we're here for him."

Many have been commenting on her artwork on social media and Reddit.

She says it would be amazing if Pearsall saw her drawing but for now, her biggest wish is that he recovers.

"If he gets the love, that's all I can ask for," she said. "I just hope he gets better, and he focuses on himself because I just hope I get to see him with the Niners. So I'm rooting for him."

And so are all of us as he recovers.

Carvalho posts her work under the user name "Rita Oak" on her social media pages.