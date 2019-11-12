Pregnant mother of 2 shot to death outside home in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay mother is being remembered this morning after she was shot and killed over the weekend.

Misty Smith Walton leaves behind two sons, ages 8 and 11, and was six months pregnant with a girl.

Fundraiser for Misty Smith Walton's kids

Relatives say Misty and her husband came outside Saturday night because their car alarm was going off and they were both shot. Her husband survived.

It happened on 65th Avenue at Outlook Avenue in Oakland. There is a memorial outside her apartment complex parking lot full of flowers and candles.



Misty was the PTA president at Carl Munck Elementary School, where she had a second grader.

"This school is devastated. Kids, parents, staff, everybody is in mourning. 'Miss Misty,' as she was known, was a beloved member of this community," said school district spokesperson John Sasaki.

She is described as a remarkable parent who always stepped up when something needed to be done. The school brought in four psychologists Tuesday to help everyone with their grief.

"There was a faculty meeting before school started to let everyone know what was going on and I was in there for a few minutes and everyone is walking around kind of in a daze, hugging each other, lots of tears. It's very difficult in there," Sasaki said.

Her friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her kids. The page says Misty left a smile that will never go away.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspect descriptions.
