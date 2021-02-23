joe biden

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to visit Houston on Friday, following winter storm

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan to visit Houston on Friday, Feb. 26.

The president said earlier he doesn't want to be a burden, as communities struggle to recover from last week's winter storm.

"They're working like the devil to take care of their folks," Biden said last week of Texas officials.

The White House announced on Saturday that the president had declared a major disaster in Texas, and he has asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to address the suffering.

Part of the job of being president is responding to the destruction left behind by earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, or events like deadly mass shootings, or even acts of terrorism.

EMBED More News Videos

Abbott also said he planned to request a federal emergency declaration from the White House ahead of severe winter weather.



The death toll from the storm and resulting power outages has reached at least 22 in the greater Houston area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonicetexas newswinter stormpower outagejill bidenwinterjoe bidenpoliticsu.s. & worldwinter weatherstorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man arrested for threatening to kill Asians
Bay Area Black, Latina couple lowballed $250K in home appraisal
Reopening CA: Bay Area businesses prepare for move to red tier
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to sign relief package with $600 stimulus payments
Bay Area could join red tier soon: Here's what will change
AccuWeather forecast: Near-record warmth today
Grand Princess COVID outbreak: Passengers reflect 1 year later
Show More
Some East Bay teachers discourage kids from in-person learning
COVID-19 updates: Muni offering free rides to vaccine appointments
Berkeley City Council to vote on 'groundbreaking' police reform
Rare pygmy sperm whale washes ashore at Sonoma Co. beach
Solano Co. parents create classroom in their garage for kids
More TOP STORIES News