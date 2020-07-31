manhunt

Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of Oklahoma jail; Manhunt underway for 1 escapee

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who used a rope made of bedsheets to escape from the 12th floor of an Oklahoma jail.

Officials told KOCO-TV that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates Jose Hernandez and Pablo Robledo broke a cell window and shimmied down the building using linens tied together.

During the escape attempted, Hernandez broke his leg and was detained around 7:00 a.m.

Robledo escaped, and a manhunt is underway involving local, state and federal departments.



KOCO-TV reported that records show Robledo was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail in June 2019 on several charges, including first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic abuse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomamanhuntjailu.s. & worldescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MANHUNT
College student wanted in 2 Conn. slayings captured in Md.
Suspect on the run in CT murders may be driving stolen SUV
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fauci tells Congress there's no end in sight to COVID-19
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
LIVE: Lawmakers hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 and poverty
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
100 laptops stolen from SF school in early morning burglary
1 hospitalized after 2-alarm apartment building fire in SF
Show More
7 On Your Side answers housing questions
Berkeley police investigating officer-involved shooting
Hurricane Isaias approaches Bahamas, eyes US East Coast
Answers to Election Day questions stirred by Trump's tweets
Beyoncé drops highly-anticipated 'Black Is King' on Disney+
More TOP STORIES News