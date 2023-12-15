Protest to demand justice for 7-Eleven security guard shot and killed in Oakland

The 7-Eleven security guard who was shot and killed while trying to stop someone from stealing from the store has been identified.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A protest will be held on Friday outside the 7-Eleven store in Oakland where a 59-year-old security guard was shot and killed a week ago.

Police say the security guard, identified as James Johnson, confronted a shoplifter, who allegedly pulled a gun and shot him before escaping on the night of December 8.

The 7-Eleven is located on the 2300 block of Harrison Street, near Lake Merritt.

Oakland Police say no arrests have been made as their investigation continues.

Organizers say the protest will honor the father of two.

"We are outraged and saddened by this senseless act of violence that took the life of a hardworking and courageous man who was just doing his job," said Edward Escobar, one of the organizers of the demonstration. "We want to honor his memory and show our support to his family and friends.

The Coalition for Community Engagement will also be demanding action from city leaders and justice for "crimewave victims."

"We also want to send a clear message to the authorities, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, Council President Nikki Bas & Alameda County D.A. Pamela Price, that we demand a swift and thorough investigation to find and prosecute the killer," escobar continued. "We will not tolerate this crimewave spiralling out of control bringing more & more extreme violence into our communities."

A security guard at an Oakland 7-Eleven was shot and killed Friday night while trying to stop someone from stealing from the store.

Co-workers say they're now scared to be at work after Johnson's death inside the store despite the efforts of paramedics.

Those who work at the 7-Eleven told ABC7 News that Johnson lived down the block at a homeless shelter and worked as an unarmed security guard.

"He was a really nice dude. He begged the people there to get a job there, and they denied him a couple of times 'til they finally let him work," customer Andre Gray said.

Multiple different people will speak at the protest, which is said to remain peaceful and respectful.

