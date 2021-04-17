Here's how to get a deal on a hotel room you've already booked

Marc Saltzman is a respected technology journalist. He travels for business and has a plan to get great deals.
"You can literally save hundreds of dollars a year," he says, "so why wouldn't you do it and it's effortless?"
Saltzman uses an online service called Pruvo. You book the hotel room you want, then tell Pruvo what you paid and it starts looking for a better deal.
"All you do is forward your email reservation confirmation," Saltzman says, then Pruvo keeps an eye on that room for you. "Their technology, their algorithms behind the scenes, they are keeping track of that room."
That exact room.
"And once we find a better price, we'll email you back," says Pruvo's Doron Nadivi.
He says you'll get and email that basically says, "Hey, you can save so-and-so amount of money on your reservation, click here and see all the available offers."
It is that simple and you are not obligated to do anything. You can rebook the room and save money, or if it seems like too much of a hassle, ignore the offer.
So, how likely are you to hear about a price drop? Pruvo says about 40% of bookings see a decrease in price.
"You may only save $20 here, $50 there, $35 there, but at the end of the year, why pay more than you need to?" Saltzman says. "It really adds up and it's a great idea and it works as well as it sounds."
Looking for a similar service, for car rentals? Try AutoSlash.com.
