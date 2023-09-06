  • Watch Now

Iconic Raging Waters in SJ announces permanent closure after nearly 40 years

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 11:30PM
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose's Raging Waters, an iconic summer destination for Bay Area families, announced its permanent closure Wednesday after nearly 40 years.

"We are thankful for the San Jose community and for our outstanding Team Members for helping us bring Northern California's Largest Water Park to life for nearly four decades. Thank you for all the wonderful memories, San Jose!" the water park announced on social media, just days after its "Last Splash" event on Labor Day, which closed out the season.

Boasted as "Northern California's Largest Waterpark," Raging Waters' 23-acre aquatic attraction was located inside the borders of East San Jose's Lake Cunningham Regional Park. It opened its gates to families in summer 1985.

