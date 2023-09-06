Iconic Raging Waters in SJ announces permanent closure after nearly 40 years

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose's Raging Waters, an iconic summer destination for Bay Area families, announced its permanent closure Wednesday after nearly 40 years.

"We are thankful for the San Jose community and for our outstanding Team Members for helping us bring Northern California's Largest Water Park to life for nearly four decades. Thank you for all the wonderful memories, San Jose!" the water park announced on social media, just days after its "Last Splash" event on Labor Day, which closed out the season.

Boasted as "Northern California's Largest Waterpark," Raging Waters' 23-acre aquatic attraction was located inside the borders of East San Jose's Lake Cunningham Regional Park. It opened its gates to families in summer 1985.