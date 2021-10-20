Business

Walnut Creek restaurants try to preserve outdoor dining with storms underway

By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

How Walnut Creek restaurants are preparing for rainy week

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Forecasted rain this week has some Walnut Creek restaurant managers thinking of ways to keep outdoor dining.

Dining out in the street became popular in the pandemic, not just because it helps limit COVID-19 transmission, but also because the weather has been clear.

"Everybody loves outdoor dining," said Candace Williams, the manager of Broderick. "In fact, I would say it is more popular for outdoor dining than indoors."

RELATED: Series of storms heading to Bay Area to bring 7 days of rain

However, rain this week could make it difficult for some restaurants to continue outdoor dining.

"We might lose some customers," Williams said. "But we still have a large patio that is covered well, so we can still do outdoor dining."
Other managers fear the rain can cause them to close their outdoor section.

"People really don't want to see that," said Neo Buirak, the manager of Tosap Thai Kitchen. "We could be ok for light rain. We can bring heaters for the guests if they want. If the wind and rain pick up, we might have to move them."

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Contra Costa County currently has a vaccination requirement for people eating indoors.
The county has a vaccination rate over 80%, but outdoor dining removes the possibility of confrontation about the mandate.

"We will still be open," Buirak said. "People just need to show us proof of vaccine to eat inside and that will work."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswalnut creekcovid 19 vaccinestormweatherrainrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Friends defend retired OPD captain after 'horrifying' shootout
Retired OPD captain shot 6 times during robbery attempt
Bay Area company creates cheapest, fastest COVID test on market
Bay Area storms to grow in strength, soak region into next week
Clogged storm drains cause North Bay flooding
Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie, FBI says
Alameda County Fair ready to make changes amidst weekend rain
Show More
Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed 1, injured 1 on movie set
CDC endorses booster doses of Moderna, J&J vaccines
No code violations found at Chase Center after death, injuries
Sheriff: Family died from hyperthermia, possible dehydration on trail
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News