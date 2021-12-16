storm

Wet and windy: New storm blows into Bay Area, residents brace for possible flooding

The Santa Rosa Fire Department is watching burn scar areas as a "main focus," as they brought flooding during October storms.
EMBED <>More Videos

New storm hits Bay Area, residents brace for possible flooding

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Rain returned to the Bay Area Wednesday. The North Bay was the first to experience the storm, which some fear could bring the possibility of mudslides and flooding.

In Santa Rosa, windshield were wipers on and umbrellas deployed around town, but no takers for ice skating at Old Courthouse Square.

"I'm trying to prevent flooding in the next 24 to 48 hours," said homeowner David Sawyer.

LIVE: Track rain around the Bay Area with Doppler7 radar

We found Sawyer shoveling leaves on his street in Bennett Valley, away from the same storm drains which backed up during October storms, and turned the neighborhood into a lake.

"Where I'm standing now was over the top of the gutter, it backed up instead of flowing down," Sawyer said.

Neighbors say Lornadell Creek was the culprit. It was recently dredged of debris to prevent future flooding, and neighbors hope the fix works.

VIDEO: Atmospheric river pummels Bay Area with heavy rain, strong winds
EMBED More News Videos

Highway 92 towards Half Moon Bay flooded and crews spent Monday evening unclogging drains along Highway 82 in Burlingame, San Mateo, and Hillsborough.



The Santa Rosa Fire Department was watching burn scar areas, which also brought flooding in October.

"The burn scar is our main concern, it acts like a roadway, water sheets off the hill and fills creeks faster than it normally would," said Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

RELATED: Winter storm brings rare snow to Bay Area mountains

Public works crews were vacuuming out some storm drains in downtown Santa Rosa to keep them moving.

"We want the water going where it needs to go, city crews are working to insure our systems flow, need to do our part," Lowenthal added.

By 6 p.m., heavy rain and gusty winds made driving hazardous on Highway 101. The California Highway Patrol urged caution and asked drivers to slow down.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersanta rosabay areafloodingstormrainflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
AccuWeather Forecast: Cold, some fog, then partly cloudy and cool
Atmospheric river rolls through Bay Area, bringing inches of rain
Winter storm brings rare snow to Bay Area mountains
San Mateo driver describes being hit by falling scaffolding
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News