Bay Area Housing Crisis: Should I buy or should I rent?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We all know that Bay Area housing costs are crippling. But, Building a Better Bay Area means finding ways to make paying a mortgage or paying rent more affordable for more of us.This week we're focusing on ways to make that happen.I went house-hunting the other day with a real estate agent and a young couple- finally ready to buy that first house.I remember very well the first house I ever bought, it was exciting and it was a bit nerve-racking-- so much responsibility! I also remember how nervous I was buying my first house in the Bay Area 25 years ago. At the time, the price seemed out-of-this-world, but now, of course, it seems like a ridiculous bargain.Take a look at what we found while we were out house hunting.