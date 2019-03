Would you pay $1.85 million for this empty lot in San Francisco’s Glen Park neighborhood? https://t.co/ObQ0Lw5NZo — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) March 25, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How much would you pay for an empty lot? There's one on the market for $1.85 million in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood.