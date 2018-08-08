SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --You can own the house in San Francisco where the online ad service Craigslist was launched.
The home was built in the early 1900's and is on Cole Street in Cole Valley. Currently, it's being listed for just under $1.4 million.
It has three bedrooms, 1,250 square-feet and you get access to a backyard.
The listing itself is not on Craigslist but is on TheFrontSteps.com website.
Craig Newmark started the business there but ultimately moved it to some nearby offices in 2000.
He sold the unit in 2005.