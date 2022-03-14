Hwy 1 in Half Moon Bay reopens after crash involving cement truck; 3 hospitalized, CHP says

It happened around 3 p.m. just north of Sam's Chowder House.
The CHP says the Ford driver was air lifted to Stanford.
"Ford's elderly female driver and juvenile passenger transported to Stanford. Unknown injuries to driver, juvenile sustained major injuries," CHP said on Twitter.
The cement truck driver was taken to SF General with unknown injuries at this time, officials said.
Major injury crash on SR-1 just north of Sam's Chowder House. Cement truck vs Ford Flex. Ford driver being transported via life flight to Stanford. SR-1 closed at Capistrano. Traffic control in effect. Avoid the area. Unknown ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/NQ0hqZmaf7— CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) March 14, 2022
Highway 1 was closed in both directions at Capistrano and reopened around 3:50 p.m
Update:— CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) March 14, 2022
SR-1 currently closed in both directions. Cement truck male driver transported to SF General with unknown injuries at this time. Ford's elderly female driver and juvenile passenger transported to Stanford. Unknown injuries to driver, juvenile sustained major injuries pic.twitter.com/Rxf7sgiTiz
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.