Hwy 1 in Half Moon Bay reopens after crash involving cement truck; 3 hospitalized, CHP says

Major injury crash on SR-1 just north of Sam's Chowder House. Cement truck vs Ford Flex. Ford driver being transported via life flight to Stanford. SR-1 closed at Capistrano. Traffic control in effect. Avoid the area. Unknown ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/NQ0hqZmaf7 — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) March 14, 2022

SR-1 currently closed in both directions. Cement truck male driver transported to SF General with unknown injuries at this time. Ford's elderly female driver and juvenile passenger transported to Stanford. Unknown injuries to driver, juvenile sustained major injuries pic.twitter.com/Rxf7sgiTiz — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) March 14, 2022

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay was closed after a major crash involving a cement truck and a Ford Flex Monday afternoon, CHP Redwood City said.It happened around 3 p.m. just north of Sam's Chowder House.The CHP says the Ford driver was air lifted to Stanford."Ford's elderly female driver and juvenile passenger transported to Stanford. Unknown injuries to driver, juvenile sustained major injuries," CHP said on Twitter.The cement truck driver was taken to SF General with unknown injuries at this time, officials said.Highway 1 was closed in both directions at Capistrano and reopened around 3:50 p.m