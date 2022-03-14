car crash

Hwy 1 in Half Moon Bay reopens after crash involving cement truck; 3 hospitalized, CHP says

The crash happened just north of Sam's Chowder House, CHP says.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay was closed after a major crash involving a cement truck and a Ford Flex Monday afternoon, CHP Redwood City said.

It happened around 3 p.m. just north of Sam's Chowder House.

The CHP says the Ford driver was air lifted to Stanford.

"Ford's elderly female driver and juvenile passenger transported to Stanford. Unknown injuries to driver, juvenile sustained major injuries," CHP said on Twitter.

The cement truck driver was taken to SF General with unknown injuries at this time, officials said.



Highway 1 was closed in both directions at Capistrano and reopened around 3:50 p.m



