Redwood City man suspected of assaulting his elderly mother dies after struggle with police

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --
A man suspected of assaulting and threatening his elderly mother died after a struggle with Redwood City police Monday evening, police said Tuesday.

The 55-year-old man has not been identified. Police said that he was arrested after a 911 call reporting that he had assaulted his 83-year-old mother and threatened to kill her.

Police first responded to the home in the 500 block of Lanyard Drive at 7:20 p.m.

When police arrived, neighbors were outside trying to restrain the man. The first officer who arrived tried to help the mother, but the man attacked the officer, according to police.

More officers arrived and tried to stop the man, but he continued resisting and as he struggled with police he fell unconscious. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

A statement by police did not specify what methods the officers used to restrain the man.

Redwood City police Lt. Sean Hart referred questions to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, which is investigating the case. The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to questions.

Four officers were placed on paid leave for the investigation into the in-custody death, as is standard procedure.
