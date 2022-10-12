VIDEO: Redwood City woman captures mountain lion dragging giant buck in her driveway

The homeowner looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Redwood City homeowner got quite a scare Tuesday morning when she discovered a mountain lion had killed a buck on her property and it was all captured on camera.

Belinda, who requested we only use her first name, says a family of deer have been spotted at her Palomar Park home in the past. But when she woke up Tuesday, she found the buck was dead near a shed and it's stomach was torn out. She looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway!

"It was pretty interesting and pretty scary! The mountain lion probably killed at the side of the house, and then dragged it about 200 feet. I've lived here 11 years and never seen a mountain lion before."

Belinda says she only spotted two deer from the deer family in her yard on Wednesday and is afraid the mountain lion may have killed more.

She's hoping to raise awareness for others in surrounding neighborhoods. Animal services was alerted and removed the remains of the buck from the yard.

