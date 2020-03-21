Coronavirus

'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In times like this, we want to come together with our communities and the people we love. For many, that means religious gatherings, but going to mass, temple or Sunday School are now all off limits.

We're bringing together community leaders from across the Bay Area to share their sermons with you. ABC7 Presents: Finding Faith, Better Together.

