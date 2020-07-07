Gyms, restaurants confused after Santa Clara County's expanded reopening plans denied by state

"We've received lots of calls and emails asking you know when the gym is going to be back open," said Tory Reign, who co-owns WESTCA gym in San Jose. "It's been tough because we have no direction."
RELATED: Santa Clara County hair salons, nail salons and gyms will soon be allowed to reopen under new health order
Reign says he and his wife, Meaghan Karabatsos, have been paying full rent on their downtown workout facility since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The gym, which opened three years ago, is popular with fitness enthusiasts who travel from all throughout the South Bay to get in a good sweat.
"We're just kind of treading water and we're slowly sinking and right now, we're about up to our neck," said Reign.
WESTCA has been using the downtime to prepare for its eventual reopening by spacing out machines and installing social distancing decals.
RELATED: 'Reimagined experience': Bay Area fitness clubs, gyms prepare for reopening after COVID-19 restrictions ease
Karabatsos added, "We've been proud of the success and the community that we have built here, so every week that goes by that we're closed down, we just get a little more nervous."
Clients will be required to make a reservation and also undergo a temperature check upon arrival. Once on-site, each person will be given their own bottle of sanitizer to wipe down the equipment they use. Cleaning crews will disinfect the facility in between reservation sessions and throughout the day.
"Part of the fabric of our gym is people coming together in our community," said Karabatsos. "There is a value to that."
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens
As part of the county's slow and steady approach to reopening, gyms and salons were among the next set of businesses looking forward to welcoming back customers in mid-July. However, those plans are in limbo, after the state over the weekend denied the county's request for a variance to move ahead with its plan.
"We believe that the strategy underlying that approach is the right strategy to keep the county safe," said County Deputy Executive David Campos, during a Monday afternoon media availability.
Campos says local officials are talking with the state about their decision to deny the variance, which can be partly blamed on the local COVID-19 hospitalization rate. This comes as confusion grows over the county's recent approval of outdoor dining, which the state said was a violation of the governor's stay-at-home order.
RELATED: Surveillance shows agents shutting down Morgan Hill restaurant for allegedly violating state orders
Over the weekend, thousands of restaurants and bars up and down California were visited by agents with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and warned about possible citations should they continue to serve food outside. County officials maintain that the state order didn't expressly forbid them from authorizing outdoor dining.
Campos said, "We will continue to say that, unless or until the state informs us directly that that's not the case, and up until today, we have not received any information from any state agency that is in fact not true."
County officials say they continue to have talks with representatives from the state public health department over what should happen next.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US