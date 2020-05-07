'Reimagined experience': Bay Area fitness clubs, gyms prepare for reopening after COVID-19 restrictions ease

RELATED: Everything we know about CA businesses opening Friday and what comes next
24 Hour Fitness Chief Operating Officer Karl Sanft calls it a "reimagined experience." There are 65 24 Hour Fitness clubs around the Bay Area. Two out of three cardio machines will be closed to maintain social distancing and they are planning on touchless check-in systems as members schedule time at the gym on their app.
Sanft said, "You will have the ability up to the day before to make reservations. These reservations will be for one-hour increments. After each one of the increments, we will close for a half hour to clean our facilities. "
At the Bay Club in Walnut Creek, staff zoom training sessions are underway on new sanitizing protocols. They have moved a lot of their equipment for cycling and rowing outdoors into zones by the pool.
"Inside the machines have been spaced 6 to 8 feet apart," Bay Club Sr. Executive VP Annie Appel said. "You'll see taping off of pods for people that are 10 x 10 spaces. And the other piece of it is a reservation system. The reservation system will allow us to control the number of people on the property and the flow."
Capacity limits may start at 25% at the 14 Bay Clubs in the Bay Area. Spas and saunas will remain closed for now. Eventually, lockers and showers would likely be limited to the use of every third one. Gyms and sports courts have been re-purposed with cardio equipment and with room for limited child recreation activities. For group classes like yoga, there are taped boxes on the floor and you would no longer be able to bring your own mat. You'd have to use a club issued sanitized one.
RELATED: Gym brings weights to their members despite closing their doors
Clubs and gyms are currently working county by county to get the OK to re-open. Some are hoping that by Memorial Day weekend lap swimming and outdoor fitness areas could get a green light.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions