Report: Camp Fire may have contaminated parts of water supply in Butte County

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) -- Is there a new danger in Paradise? A recent report says the fire may have contaminated parts of the town's water supply.According to NPR, up to 173 miles of pipeline may be impacted. Preliminary results show contamination in about a third of the lines tested. This includes cancer-causing benzene .The report says only about 2 percent of the entire system has been sampled. Still, the water crisis is just the latest setback for the beleaguered city of Paradise.