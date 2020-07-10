Report details years of alleged sex abuse at Presentation High, president apologizes

By and Emily Burns
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Almost three years after the first reports of past sexual abuse, the leadership of a Catholic girls school in San Jose admit that for years staff didn't protect students.

Presentation High School today released the results of a months-long investigation.

"The stark truth is that our school did not live up to its commitment to protect you. We added further harm when we responded defensively when reports of past abuse began to surface in 2017."

That's the main message of a letter Thursday from Presentation High School's president and board of directors chair.

Since September of last year, an investigative firm has been looking into allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by former Presentation staff members.

The letter says investigators have "good faith belief" that six former staff members engaged in inappropriate behavior with students.

The allegations span from the 1980s to 2013.

They include acts ranging from "grooming" students to groping.

None of the staff members still work at Presentation.

Investigators also found instances in which two former principals, Mary Miller and Marian Stuckey, received reports of possible sexual misconduct but took ineffective or no action.

The school has implemented several reforms, and have stripped the school of any honors to the staff involved.

None of the accused individuals has been charged.

The school has shared the report with the San Jose Police Department and the San Jose Diocese.

Read the full report here or below:

