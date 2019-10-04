Report: Lawyers for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes ask judge for permission to quit

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There could be new trouble for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

According to our media partner, the Mercury News, Holmes' lawyers have asked a judge to let them quit the case. They're claiming Holmes is not paying them. "Ms. Holmes has not paid Cooley for any of its work as her counsel of record in this action for more than a year," lawyers Stephen Neal, John Dwyer and Jeffrey Lombard said in the filing obtained by the newspaper. "Further, given Ms. Holmes's current financial situation, Cooley has no expectation that Ms. Holmes will ever pay it for its services as her counsel."

RELATED: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes set to go to trial next summer

The lawyers argue it's not fair to be forced to represent someone who can't pay.

Holmes is accused of misleading investors about her blood-testing start-up. She has pleaded not guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges.

RELATED: When Theranos' remarkable blood-test claims began to unravel

Elizabeth Holmes' trial has been set to start on July 28, 2020.
