Coronavirus California

Bay Area shoppers react as major retailers ready to lift mask requirements for vaccinated customers

By Matt Boone
EMBED <>More Videos

Shoppers react as retailers ready to lift mask requirements

EAST BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Several major retailers said they are ready to lift mask requirements for vaccinated customers once California and local health departments follow the new CDC guidance.

Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco and Trader Joe's all announced that they will be updating their mask policies to allow vaccinated customers inside without a face covering.

Walmart extended that to employees as well, even offering a $75 bonus if employees can show proof.

RELATED: SF business owners, employees wary of CDC's new mask-wearing guidance

"To receive the bonus, you will need to show your original, completed vaccine card for visual inspection," Walmart executives wrote in an email to employees.

At Costco, President Craig Jelinek said customers will be on the honor system.

"We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask for members' responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy," wrote Jelinek.

RELATED: Stores reviewing face mask policies after new CDC guidance released Thursday

Oakland resident, Allison Tom, said she is skeptical of such an unenforceable policy.

"Anyone and everyone is going to say they are vaccinated. Who knows what will happen," she said.

Despite being vaccinated herself, she said she will likely keep her mask on in crowded indoor spaces until vaccination rates get higher.

RELATED: Starbucks to drop mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers on Monday | List of store policies

"Realistically, it's not worth it. Even catching a variant and being asymptomatic," she said.

Outside Walmart in Richmond, Safe Elbgal said he also wouldn't be surprised if people lied in order to not wear a mask, but he felt confident the vaccine would protect himself nonetheless.

"I don't think there's anything to worry about," he said, still needing to get his second shot. "I feel like everyone's excited to go back to normal."



VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoaklandrichmondcdccoronavirus californiacoronaviruscostcowalmartcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storereopening californiacovid 19face maskbusinesstrader joe'srestaurant
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
COVID updates: United expects travel surge in December
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News