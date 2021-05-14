SF business owners, employees wary of CDC's new mask-wearing guidance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10628553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can ditch masks in many circumstances, the CDC says, but some people aren't quite ready to remove their face coverings yet.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a sign that life is returning to normal, the CDC is now saying fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most situations. California's Department of Public Health is now reviewing the guidance.But despite the CDC's new guidelines, that no masks are needed for vaccinated Americans outdoors and indoors, many San Franciscans are not so sure."I take it off at home and that's it," said San Francisco resident, Dwight Kirby. "The only way to be safe is to wear a mask, period."There are exceptions: vaccinated or not, masks are still required on planes, trains, buses, and in hospitals.But inside businesses, people could let their masks down if California and local health departments adopt the CDC's guidance.Nob Hill Liquors employee, Luis Hernandez, said a customer came into their store without a mask Thursday after the new CDC guidance was announced. "He showed me the paper he had the vaccine."Hernandez works at a corner store in Lower Nob Hill and would prefer their customers to continue masking. "No mask, no service," he said.Next door at Inga Donut, Winnie Ng, says if the government OK's it, customers can go without masks inside her store. As for herself, "outside I don't care, but inside I still keep this one," said pointing to her mask.Cindy Pham at Perfection Nails also has some concerns. "I have vaccination, but I don't know if my clients get the vaccine or not."Neighbor Rob Beal still wore his mask outside a Hyde Street bar, even though masks have not been required outdoors for two weeks for fully vaccinated people."It sounds a little questionable right now. I will keep my mask on, especially if a business requires it. I'm all for being safe and cautious and I've gotten used to, so it's working," said Beal.Mask-wearing attitudes seem to vary widely by neighborhood. There were a lot more people in the Marina without masks on Thursday night."What do you think of the new CDC guidance?""I'm for it. The thing that everybody doesn't like is the CDC seems like they're changing their recommendations hourly and nobody can keep up with it.""I think a lot of it is mental, so trying to get over that barrier, trying to get back to how it was before will help out a lot," said San Francisco resident, Diana Orozco. "We lived without a mask our whole lives, so we should be able to get back to it."California and San Francisco's departments of public health are reviewing the CDC guidance. Both agencies using it as an opportunity to encourage more people to get vaccinated, since that's how people can lose the mask.In a statement sent to ABC7, San Francisco's Department of Public Health said the following: