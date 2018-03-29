STEPHON CLARK

Reverend Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark

The city of Sacramento is on edge ahead of the funeral for a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by police in his grandparents' backyard a week ago. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Friends and family gathered Thursday to pay their respects for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police in his grandparents' backyard a week ago.

The Rev. Al Sharpton gave the eulogy for Clark at the Bayside of South Sacramento church.

Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy Thursday for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying "he should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."


He previously called it "an atrocity" that shows the urgent need for intervention against police misconduct and a thorough investigation into Clark's death.

During the eulogy, Sharpton told mourners that Clark "should be alive today."


Sharpton says young black men have been killed all over the country and it's time to "stop this madness."

Sharpton addressed mourners after Clark's brother, Stevante, made an emotional statement calling for community resources and declaring Stephon's name won't be forgotten.

Emotion gripped mourners during the funeral where people were holding each other and wiping tears from their faces in front of the casket holding Clark.

Clark's 7-year-old sister, Cai'lyn, performed with a "praise dance" team as well.

The Rev. Ray Morsheth of Sacramento Revival Center said he planed to stay away from the funeral for fear things could turn ugly, while the Rev. Phillip Goudeaux of Calvary Christian Center said it should be a time for peace and forgiveness.

"I am very concerned about the climate and what's going on right now," Goudeaux said of the high emotions since Clark's death.

Two Sacramento police officers who were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows fatally shot Clark in his grandparents' backyard. Police say they thought he was holding a gun, but he was found only with a cellphone.

Some mourners attending Wednesday's wake called for police to face criminal charges or donned black shirts calling for justice.

The family's raw grief was on display when Clark's brother, Stevante, had to be physically restrained while confronting members of the media gathered outside the wake. The outburst came a day after he disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting and chanted his brother's name at Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects.



Some of Clark's relatives were more conciliatory.

"We're not mad at all the law enforcement. We're not trying to start a riot," said Shernita Crosby, Stephon Clark's aunt. "What we want the world to know is that we got to stop this because black lives matter."

Cousin Suzette Clark said the family wants Stephon Clark remembered as an outgoing, funny, handsome, loving father of two young sons, as "more than just a hashtag."

Authorities are working to avoid a repeat of the protests that have twice blocked fans from entering the NBA arena downtown for Sacramento Kings games. The police, the Kings and Steinberg's office met Wednesday to discuss security ahead of Thursday night's game. Sgt. Vince Chandler said officers would be ready to respond in protective gear, according to The Sacramento Bee.

In a statement posted on the Kings' website, the team said it is partnering with Black Lives Matter and is creating an education fund for Clark's children.

The team also said it is partnering with a group of local leaders called "Build. Black. Coalition." to support what it terms "transformational change" for black communities in Sacramento.

On Wednesday, about 50 protesters took over the intersection near the Sacramento district attorney's office as part of a protest organized by the local Black Lives Matter chapter to urge the district attorney to file charges against the officers who shot Clark. In New York City, hundreds of people marched to protest the shooting and at least 11 people were detained as tensions flared.

In New York City, tensions flared Wednesday night during a protest over the Clark killing. Hundreds of people chanted as they marched from Columbus Circle to Times Square. Police said at one point a bottle was thrown at an officer. Eleven people were detained.

Meanwhile, Steinberg said disruptions like Stevante's at Tuesday's council meeting won't happen again. "But in that moment, that was a brother grieving for the loss of his brother," he said.

The California attorney general's office on Tuesday joined the investigation, a move Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said he hopes will bring "faith and transparency" to a case that he said has sparked "extremely high emotions, anger and hurt in our city."

The Rev. Shane Harris of the National Action Network, a civil rights group founded by Sharpton, said this week that Clark's funeral "will be a national day of mourning for this family and for Stephon Clark. But it will also be a national day of justice."

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
