Ring video doorbell records thief stealing it from home in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Ring camera video doorbell recorded its own final moments, as a man removed it from a house in Alameda.
The Alameda Police Department tweeted the video in hopes someone recognizes the suspect. The theft happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 27.
The home is located on Lafayette Street near Encinal Avenue, one of the main streets in Alameda.
If you have information about the suspect, contact Alameda police.
