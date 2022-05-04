abortion

'It's a war on women': Abortions rights protests in Bay Area following draft Supreme Court opinion

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

'It's a war on women': Abortions rights protests across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Feelings of disbelief and anger following the leak of a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting Roe vs. Wade could be overturned, protests erupted in several cities across the streets of the Bay Area on Tuesday.

"It's a war on women," said protester Gloria La Riva.

RELATED: Chief Justice Roberts confirms authenticity of leaked court draft suggesting Roe could be overturned

From San Francisco, to San Jose, to Oakland, many protesters say they view the news as an attack not just on abortion rights, but also as a wider assault on women's rights in general.

"It's about the collective. It is about healthcare. It is about privacy. It is about making a decision for your own life," said Hayward City Councilmember, Aisha Wahab.

RELATED: 22-year-old 'Pro-Life Spiderman' describes scaling to top of California's tallest tower
EMBED More News Videos

Maison DesChamps talks about scaling the exterior of SF's 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower, in what he says is an act of an anti-abortion protest.



Calling on not just women to take to the streets.

"It's important for people of all genders to be out here and supporting the cause because it's a human cause." said protester Serena Unzueta.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

RELATED: Who leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on landmark Roe v. Wade abortion precedent?

Others explaining they hope the court's draft serves as a wake-up call for voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

"It feels like our country is moving backwards at a time when we should be moving forwards," said Gabbie Knauer.

RELATED: Roe v. Wade: Bay Area LGBTQ+ community worries rights could be threatened next if abortion is banned
EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area LGBTQ+ community worry if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the SCOTUS will be coming for them next, including marriage between same-sex couples.



But no matter what reason people were out for, one common theme seems to connect them all---an unrelenting promise to stand up for the rights they believe are being trampled on.

"The only way we can defend our rights is by being in the streets.... We're here in solidarity, and there are hundreds of demonstrations taking place, and they will grow," La Riva said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoabortionbay areaprotestsocietypoliticshuman rightsequal rightsu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
California proposes protecting abortion in state constitution
ABORTION
Who gets abortions in US, according to CDC data
Newsom discusses efforts to protect abortion rights during LA visit
If abortion banned, Bay Area LGBTQ+ community worries about rights
What Justices Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barrett previously said about Roe
TOP STORIES
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
'Pro-Life Spiderman' tells how, why he climbed Salesforce Tower
Who gets abortions in US, according to CDC data
Who leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion?
Stanford gets $1.1 billion for new climate school
If abortion banned, Bay Area LGBTQ+ community worries about rights
Show More
What to watch to celebrate Star Wars Day
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Newsom discusses efforts to protect abortion rights during LA visit
What Justices Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barrett previously said about Roe
How CA first-time homebuyers can get down payment at 0% interest
More TOP STORIES News