'It's a war on women': Abortions rights protests in Bay Area following draft Supreme Court opinion

EMBED >More News Videos Maison DesChamps talks about scaling the exterior of SF's 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower, in what he says is an act of an anti-abortion protest.

EMBED >More News Videos Bay Area LGBTQ+ community worry if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the SCOTUS will be coming for them next, including marriage between same-sex couples.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Feelings of disbelief and anger following the leak of a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting Roe vs. Wade could be overturned, protests erupted in several cities across the streets of the Bay Area on Tuesday."It's a war on women," said protester Gloria La Riva.From San Francisco, to San Jose, to Oakland, many protesters say they view the news as an attack not just on abortion rights, but also as a wider assault on women's rights in general."It's about the collective. It is about healthcare. It is about privacy. It is about making a decision for your own life," said Hayward City Councilmember, Aisha Wahab.Calling on not just women to take to the streets."It's important for people of all genders to be out here and supporting the cause because it's a human cause." said protester Serena Unzueta.Others explaining they hope the court's draft serves as a wake-up call for voters ahead of the November midterm elections."It feels like our country is moving backwards at a time when we should be moving forwards," said Gabbie Knauer.But no matter what reason people were out for, one common theme seems to connect them all---an unrelenting promise to stand up for the rights they believe are being trampled on."The only way we can defend our rights is by being in the streets.... We're here in solidarity, and there are hundreds of demonstrations taking place, and they will grow," La Riva said.