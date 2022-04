AVOID Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce for the next several hours due to traffic collision. https://t.co/pyQUD0RsuB — Rohnert Park DPS (@RohnertParkDPS) April 13, 2022

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash in Rohnert Park involving a bus and a truck on Wednesday.Officials are urging people to avoid Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Blvd.They say the crash is expected to cause traffic backups and detours for the next several hours.No word yet on possible injuries.