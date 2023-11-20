ABC7 Weather Anchor Spencer Christian shared his memories of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter on Sunday after news of her passing came to light.

ABC7's Spencer Christian remembers Rosalynn Carter as 1 of 'most consequential' first ladies ever

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Weather Anchor Spencer Christian shared his memories of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter on Sunday after news of her passing came to light.

He shared with us why he believed Mrs. Carter was one of the most consequential first ladies ever and his thoughts on the couple's most memorable moments.

"Because she was involved fully as a partner," Spencer said, thinking back to Jimmy Carter's past election campaigns. "She was politically astute, one of his most trusted advisors. She had sharp, keen political instincts."

"But also consequential in her own right, because of her initiatives for mental health and care for the elderly. She was just an amazing person," Spencer continues.

Spencer has known President Jimmy Carter since the late 1980s - their first interview together being on "Good Morning America" in 1988 - and spoke previously when the former U.S. president's representatives first announced he was entering hospice care in February.

The Carters were well known for their work with Habitat for Humanity and that work brought them to the Bay Area.

ABC7 News was there when the couple came to Oakland in 2013 to finish building townhomes.

The carters were dedicated Habitat volunteers for more than 35 years.

The Carter family announced on Friday that Mrs. Carter was entering hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia. The Carter Center said she died Sunday after living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health.

Spencer's full recount can be heard in the video player above.

