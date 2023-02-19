ABC7's Spencer Christian reflects on his time with former President Jimmy Carter

Spencer Christian says he has known Jimmy Carter since the late 1980's.

Our very own ABC7 Weather Anchor Spencer Christian reflected on his time and friendship with former President Jimmy Carter.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With news that former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care following recent hospitalizations, our very own ABC7 Weather Anchor Spencer Christian reflected on his time with the former president.

Their first interview together was in 1988 on Good Morning America at the "Carter Presidential Library" in Atlanta, Georgia.

Christian says he emceed plenty of Carter's events including two of his birthday's.

He spoke to ABC7 Anchor Dion Lim about the 39th president.

"I've had lots of interaction and been very fortunate... lots of interaction with the carters... especially with President Carter over the years. And he's just a remarkable person... arguably the finest person I've ever met."

Christian went on to mention that former President Carter is a devoted philanthropist.

For more than 30 years, Carter and his wife Rosalynn have been advocates and volunteers for "Habitat for Humanity."

