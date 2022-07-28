Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels discusses San Francisco show, new children's book

Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels discusses his show at St. Joseph's Arts Foundation in San Francisco and his new children's book "Darryl's Dream."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's one thing to make music but few can claim the reputation for making music that changes the landscape of the industry as a whole.

With 230 million records sold, being the first rap group to go gold and multi-platinum and receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award, Run DMC has done just that.

"Well, my name is DMC in a place to be. This proves I know a lot about places to be. Right there," rapped founding member Darryl "DMC" McDaniels to kick off his live interview with ABC7 news.

He joined us to talk about his upcoming performance here in the Bay Area and about his new children's book "Darryl's Dream."

McDaniels will perform live Thursday night at the St. Joseph's Arts Foundation in San Francisco.

"The beauty about it is that it is a historical landmark, and I will be discussing the beauty and the creativity and the uniqueness that exists inside all of us," McDaniels said.

"Because, as we have known for ages, the arts succeed where politics and religion fail...We come together. We have creative and exciting and relatable dialogue, which allows us to solve all the problems that exist in this wonderful universe."

He will also be talking about his life and decades-long career. His most recent accomplishment was publishing "Darryl's Dream," which depicts the musical artist as an 8-year-old boy facing childhood social issues like anxiety, peer pressure and being bullied as he explores his dreams of being a writer and musician.

"A lot of the things we go through at work and with our families, it all starts in the schoolyard, in the classroom," McDaniels said. "It's part showing these kids that no matter who they are or where they're at in life, they're perfect just the way they are."

