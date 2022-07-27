Here's how to diversify theater and grow the economy

The artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival talks about how theater can drive economic recovery - but not if it stays so white.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Live theater is a staple in the Bay Area.

In a recent opinion piece in the San Francisco Chronicle, an Oakland native who's now artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival talks about how theater can drive economic recovery.

But, she adds, not if it stays so white.

Nataki Garrett joined ABC7@7 on Tuesday to discuss. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

