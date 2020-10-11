Traffic

Road rage crash: Driver 'brake checks' vehicle, causing other motorist to lose control on Sacramento freeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- An apparent road rage incident was caught on camera in Sacramento, where a driver "brake checked" another vehicle on Highway 50, causing the other motorist to lose control and slam into the first car.

Footage from a passing vehicle's dashboard camera shows the second driver, in an SUV, unsuccessfully trying to swerve out of the way of the car in front. The SUV ends up T-boning the car, sending it into a spin that ends with it hitting the median.

Whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash was unclear.

RELATED: Military veteran with children in backseat opens fire during road rage incident in New Mexico: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

Dashcam video captured a violent road rage incident that put two young children and a driver at risk as gunshots rang out in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



"It just amazes me because it could have been a lot worse," Carlos Gaytan, whose camera captured the collision, told KOVR-TV in Sacramento. "He could have hit those other vehicles that were in front of him when he lost control, I mean it could have been three or four vehicles involved plus mine."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnorthern californiachpcalifornia highway patrolfreewayroad ragecrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after allegedly hanging noose at Berkeley Marina
Woman falls into Lake Tahoe, drowns; 6 kids on boat rescued
Toys stolen from SF cafe by man disguised as worker, owner says
California unemployment backlog shrinks to 1.3 million
Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay
Lowell High School may move to lottery admissions, SFUSD announces
Advocates call recent ICE arrests a political tactic ahead of election
Show More
Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area through Tuesday
Bay Area sees record number of Spare the Air alerts in 2020, surpassing 2017 record
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
2020 hurricane season breaks 1916 record
More TOP STORIES News