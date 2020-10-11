Road rage crash: Driver 'brake checks' vehicle, causing other motorist to lose control on Sacramento freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5766951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dashcam video captured a violent road rage incident that put two young children and a driver at risk as gunshots rang out in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- An apparent road rage incident was caught on camera in Sacramento, where a driver "brake checked" another vehicle on Highway 50, causing the other motorist to lose control and slam into the first car.Footage from a passing vehicle's dashboard camera shows the second driver, in an SUV, unsuccessfully trying to swerve out of the way of the car in front. The SUV ends up T-boning the car, sending it into a spin that ends with it hitting the median.Whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash was unclear."It just amazes me because it could have been a lot worse," Carlos Gaytan, whose camera captured the collision, told KOVR-TV in Sacramento. "He could have hit those other vehicles that were in front of him when he lost control, I mean it could have been three or four vehicles involved plus mine."