building a better bay area

San Bruno community hosts downtown eat, shop event to support small businesses

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Community hosts eat, shop event for San Bruno small businesses

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- One community on the Peninsula is finding unique ways to help jumpstart the local pandemic economy by giving people a reason to visit downtown San Bruno. It's an effort that's helping to Build a Better Bay Area. It's why you needed a "passport" to check out local shops and restaurants Saturday.

"We're going to check out here for lunch, I hear they have good ceviche," said Lynette Orcholski.

Orcholski and her friend Rita Simpson were on a mission Saturday, to eat and shop their way through downtown San Bruno.

"We just wanted to build community and show support to our San Mateo Avenue, we hope we can build it up and bring more people to our town," said Simpson.

RELATED: Despite pre-pandemic feel, economic recovery slow in San Francisco
EMBED More News Videos

While the economy is coming back thanks to recent big events in San Francisco, it's doing so at a very slow pace.



They were taking part in the San Bruno Downtown Stroll, an event created to help local small businesses which have struggled during the pandemic.

For starters, everyone got a passport, with 40 shops and restaurants they could visit.

"We start at Grand Leader, then we go down the block and they'll give us a stamp, we'll eat and walk it off," said Orcholski.

The passport had perks like free tri-tip sliders at Grand Leader Market. Its owner Mike Kharsa is thrilled to see new customers.

VIDEO:Sisters continue legacy of mother, Everett & Jones BBQ owner and East Bay community icon
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of Oakland's Everett & Jones BBQ, Dorothy King, left a legacy her daughters are now building upon.



"It's been tough, we have weathered the storm, we're doing okay, nice seeing people out, hopefully the first of many where we can be normal again," said Kharsa.

The downtown stroll was the idea of local realtor and San Bruno native, Karen Cunningham.

"There are some local businesses been here for 20 years, some locals don't know about and new ones which need attention," said Cunningham.

"Businesses everywhere are struggling coming out of the pandemic, we support helping local businesses and an event like this is wonderful it brings people out," said San Bruno City Councilmember Tom Hamilton.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan brunobuilding a better bay areaeconomysmall businessmoneyrestaurantsmall business survival
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Youth global climate strike taking place in SF, 500 other cities
Economic recovery slow in SF despite major events
Single mom waits 6 months for rent relief as CA program set to expire
Drug problem worsens in SF's Castro District
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Oscars producer tells us what to expect at 94th Oscars on ABC
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
Fire destroys iconic 800-year-old Pioneer Tree in Marin Co.
Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
California AG lays charges in statewide retail theft ring
Show More
'Luca' from Bay Area-based Pixar heading to Oscars as nominees
Germaine Franco makes history with her Oscar nomination
Proud parents head to Hollywood for son's Oscar nomination
Aunjanue Ellis discusses special first Oscars nomination
Taylor Hawkins death: 10 substances found in system, Colombia AG says
More TOP STORIES News