San Bruno community hosts downtown eat, shop event to support small businesses

"We're going to check out here for lunch, I hear they have good ceviche," said Lynette Orcholski.
Orcholski and her friend Rita Simpson were on a mission Saturday, to eat and shop their way through downtown San Bruno.
"We just wanted to build community and show support to our San Mateo Avenue, we hope we can build it up and bring more people to our town," said Simpson.
They were taking part in the San Bruno Downtown Stroll, an event created to help local small businesses which have struggled during the pandemic.
For starters, everyone got a passport, with 40 shops and restaurants they could visit.
"We start at Grand Leader, then we go down the block and they'll give us a stamp, we'll eat and walk it off," said Orcholski.
The passport had perks like free tri-tip sliders at Grand Leader Market. Its owner Mike Kharsa is thrilled to see new customers.
"It's been tough, we have weathered the storm, we're doing okay, nice seeing people out, hopefully the first of many where we can be normal again," said Kharsa.
The downtown stroll was the idea of local realtor and San Bruno native, Karen Cunningham.
"There are some local businesses been here for 20 years, some locals don't know about and new ones which need attention," said Cunningham.
"Businesses everywhere are struggling coming out of the pandemic, we support helping local businesses and an event like this is wonderful it brings people out," said San Bruno City Councilmember Tom Hamilton.
