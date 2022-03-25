Sisters continue legacy of mother, Everett & Jones BBQ owner and East Bay community icon

Dorothy King was a force. Owner of Oakland's Everett & Jones BBQ, she was businesswoman, activist, community leader and so much more. To four sisters, she was mom.
And when you ask them what they're proudest of?
"This space," says King's daughter Nina Moore. "My mother didn't have no money when she got this space and my grandmother told her why don't you not get this space? It's too big and it's too much money and they're not gonna lend a Black woman that much money. And she took her to a space at Hilltop Mall in the food court. And my mom started crying and said no, I want this space. And she got this space."
This space became Everett & Jones BBQ's main location, where Dorothy King built upon the business started by her mother, Dorothy Everett, hosted state and local political leaders and events, and fed people in the community who needed it most.
Dorothy died a year ago, but her presence is still felt inside the restaurant walls.
"My friend painted a portrait of Mom that we have hanging on the wall there," says King's daughter, Dorcia White. "And when I come out the office, she's looking at me and I'm like, 'Did I do the right thing? Cause you are definitely staring at me.' And so she's here. We feel her presence. And we know that you know she's like my girls they got this. They're ready to take this on."
First on the ladies' list is buying the building their mother their mother tried to purchase twice on the street now named after her. They are working every day to live up to their mother and grandmother's expectations.
"And that's to continue to represent the family in the best way possible," says King's daughter Dottie Moore. "Work hard, continue to be an example for young Black women that are looking up to us as an example."
The sisters have leaned on each other, not only staying open when COVID-19 forced so many other businesses to shut down but expanding their offerings, using the skills their mother instilled in them.
"She raised us to be individuals and to be able to carry different aspects of the business," says King's daughter Kenya Richardson. "My older sister Dorcia handles the catering department, you know Nina and Dottie both through their live music and I do the HR."
Four sisters, continuing their mother's legacy while building their own, in the space with enough love to hold them both.
"When I'm walking through here I just know that she's in all of us," Richardson says. "So wherever we take this she'll be with us."
The sisters plan to expand and open more restaurants in the Bay Area and across the country. It's all to make sure their children and the community have Everett & Jones moving forward.
