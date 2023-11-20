An ABC7 I-Team exclusive interview from the San Mateo County Jail: Rafa Solano admits to killing a mother of two with a samurai sword in September.

Verdict reached in trial of Bay Area man accused of beheading ex-girlfriend with samurai sword

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Bay Area man accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend with a samurai sword.

According to officials, the verdict will be read at 3 p.m. Monday.

Rafa Solano was charged with beheading 27-year-old Karina Castro in the middle of the street in San Carlos in September 2022.

Officials say the crime happened in the street outside the victim's residence during an argument over Snapchat messages.

VIDEO: Man admits to beheading San Carlos mother of 2 with samurai sword in Sept.

An ABC7 I-Team exclusive interview from the San Mateo County Jail: Rafa Solano admits to killing a mother of two with a samurai sword in September.

ABC7 was told the two were in an ongoing relationship and had a child together, but law enforcement sources say the victim got a temporary restraining order against the suspect in April 2022.

Family members of the victim, Castro, told ABC7's Dan Noyes that Solano was schizophrenic and on medication, something his family confirmed through his attorney.

Both law enforcement and Castro's family say that Solano had been violent with Castro, leading her to get a restraining order against him in April 2022. The San Mateo District Attorney said Castro, never called police when Solano violated the order.

"I completely in no way, am critical of the victim in this. It's something that we see constantly in the domestic violence arena," DA Steve Wagstaffe said in 2022.. "There's something called the cycle of domestic violence and this is one of them."

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Contentious Snapchat messages may shed light on days leading up to San Carlos beheading

In the day before the murder, Snapchat messages between the young woman and suspect got very contentious, with her threatening to tell the world about a rape conviction involving a minor.

In February 2023, I-Team reporter Dan Noyes spoke with Solano at the San Mateo County Jail.

Solano admitted to killing Castro. He claimed it was self-defense.

Solano's attorney questioned whether he is competent to stand trial, but after the judge ruled earlier this year that he is.

Solano and Castro argued over Snapchat messages.

She threatened to blast him on social media for his statutory rape conviction 10 years ago.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home

Solano said he hopes he'll get a lighter sentence because of his mental health issues, or he'll be able to serve whatever his sentence winds up being in a mental hospital.

"I understand what he wants. The state prison is full of people who wish they had a lighter sentence," Wagstaffe said.

Wagstaffe says Solano could face 26 years to life in prison.

