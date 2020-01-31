San Francisco 49ers

49ers cornerback to debut show called 'Adulting with Richard Sherman'

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This weekend, the NFL will present one of its most prestigious awards to a player in honor of his volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and now, he's launching a new initiative to help young adults with financial literacy.

In a new digital series called "Adulting with Richard Sherman," young adults are given lessons in financial literacy from the Stanford graduate, who breaks down his strategies for success. In partnership with the Singleton Foundation, the goal is to transform money talk from boring and taboo, to something that's socially relevant.

"It hits so close to home for me," said Sherman in a recently released promotional video for the series. "As a person who comes from a home that went bankrupt twice, it's really important for me to make sure that the next generation doesn't fall into those same pitfalls."

According to a study conducted by George Washington University, less than half of adults under the age of 35 are financially literate. In addition, more than 80-percent of college-aged millennials carry some form of long-term debt.

"Money is something that affects everybody," said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation. "It affects our lives, it affects our romances and our relationships, it affects where we live."

49ers fans say they're glad to see Sherman lending his no-nonsense, straight-talk personality to the matter.

"He's got a huge reach to people who look up to him, and see him as a role model, so the fact that he's doing this and people are going to listen, and take advice from it... it's great," said Los Gatos resident Spencer Hall.

Many hope the message resonates with those who watch.

"He's a man of wisdom, he's a man of knowledge, and not only that, he's an athlete out here giving back to communities," said San Jose resident Ruben Herrera.

Sherman's show premieres this spring on MillionStories.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49ersmoneybusinesssave moneyfinance
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
2020 NFL season projections: Chances to make Super Bowl, win division, land top draft spot, more
49ers' Solomon Thomas opens up about mental health struggles, shares advice
49ers' Raheem Mostert acknowledges family concern over return to practice
Ranking 2020 NFL offseasons from worst to first: Barnwell on the Raiders, Saints, 49ers, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News